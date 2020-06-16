MEET York’s miracle lockdown baby, tiny Robyn Theaker, who doctors say beat the odds to survive after both her lungs collapsed from crying too hard.

Little Robyn is safely back at home now with mum Kylie, dad Craig, big brother Davey, eight, and sister Lucy, three, after spending 11 heartbreaking days in intensive care at York Hospital where she was born five weeks early.

Mum Kylie, 32, from Heworth, York, said: “We are very, very lucky. She is a miracle. She could have died.”

Robyn struggled to breathe after developing small holes in her lungs.

Kylie explained: “X-rays showed that a small hole had appeared in both her lungs. Doctors think that because she was born early, her lungs weren’t flexible, so they think her crying and screaming allowed too much air to get into them too fast and blew both her lungs.”

Using needles which went through baby Robyn’s side and into her lungs, doctors inserted chest drains to help her breathe, which Kylie said was “really upsetting to see”.

She added: “Those 11 days felt like 11 months. It was really lonely. I couldn’t see my husband or other children. It was awful.

“Robyn is so special – she had a horrendous start in life and has been through so much.

“The doctors said it was amazing she was able to recover without needing a ventilator – and the consultant said they’d never seen a baby recover like that.”

Little Robyn is even more special because the family lost baby Josie in 2015 when she was born early at just 24 weeks and died within an hour.

Robyn was born by emergency caesarean on March 17 after Kylie suffered heavy bleeding at 35 weeks into the pregnancy. She weighed 5lbs 5oz.

At first, Robyn was placed in the special care baby unit and given oxygen and a feeding tube, but her condition deteriorated. X-rays diagnosed a small hole in each lung which required more intensive treatment.

Kylie said it was difficult being on her own for 11 days in the hospital unable to see the rest of her family because of restrictions brought in to control the spread of coronavirus.

“My husband was allowed to be there for the birth and the first day, but then the rules changed.

“It was awful. I had so much guilt. I had two kids at home desperate to see me and the baby.”

Kylie was also worried about catching Covid-19 while in the hospital and infecting her new baby – especially because Robyn was already being treated for a lung condition.

“I was worried. I sat with the nurses in the evening and cried and cried and cried. They were all so amazing and so kind.”

And, not surprisingly, when baby Robyn was eventually able to go home – the welcome was incredible.

“The kids were so happy. They just wanted to get hold of her. My son just held her for the first hour and cuddled her.

“They love her, and Robyn is such a good baby. She’s really quiet, content and placid.

Other family members have been over to say hello too – giving socially distancing waves through the window, said Kylie.