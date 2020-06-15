A WOMAN who commits crimes with underage girls is back behind bars.

Three weeks after Bethany Rhiane Biggins was released from prison, she broke a court order banning her from being with a 14-year-old girl.

While behind bars, she had served a four-week sentence imposed for breaking a court order banning her from contacting a 15-year-old girl.

York magistrates jailed her for eight weeks, saying that she had showed a “flagrant disregard for court orders”.

She must also pay a £128 statutory surcharge.

Biggins, 21, of no fixed address and formerly of Malton, pleaded guilty to breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

She has a previous conviction for a sexual offence involving the 14-year-old girl.

York magistrates, sitting in Leeds, heard that she had been seen in Toft Green in the city with the 14-year-old girl on June 8, although the order banned her from being in her company.

On May 14, Biggins had appeared before York Crown Court sitting in Leeds, and was jailed for four weeks for the offence involving the 15-year-old.

As she had been in custody on remand for some weeks, she was released shortly after the hearing.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, warned her that if she broke a court order again, the sentence would be longer.

The 15-year-old girl told police she thought Biggins was a “predatory” woman.

Her barrister Mark McKone told the crown court she wanted to move to Wales to make a new start.

The offence against the 15-year-old girl was committed the day she was released from prison following her conviction for kissing the 14-year-old girl.