CATHOLICS can again pray in church in York after St Wilfrids Church opened its doors for private worship this afternoon.
The York Oratory Church in Duncombe Place is allowing worshippers back in after three months of closed doors.
It will be open from noon to 4pm every day including Saturdays and Sundays for private prayer only.
Stewards will ensure that social distancing and sanitisation procedures are carried out correctly.
Last Thursday, on Corpus Christi Day, its clergy proclaimed a solemn public blessing for the city from its doors.
They stream Masses said in private, one in Latin and one in English each day via the internet.
No other York RC church has announced so far that it will allow private worship within its walls. Several are streaming worship via the internet.