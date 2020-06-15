SCARBOROUGH'S Sports Direct store was closed by police yesterday (Sunday) after it opened one day early to allow NHS staff to shop.

The Pavilion House store opened at 11am, offering entry to only those with NHS identification to allow them to take advantage of a 50% off sale.

Scarborough Police stepped in to shut the store, which was open one day ahead of coronavirus restrictions being relaxed nationally.

At one time the queue to get in the store stretched as far back as Valley Bridge.

A post on the police’s Facebook page stated: “We are grateful to all the businesses in the town that are following the government guidelines and have remained shut until they can reopen [today].

“Disappointingly, our officers had to close down Sports Direct earlier today after it opened a day early.

“We are all working together to limit the transmission of this virus, and we will continue to enforce according to the law.”

Commenters on the Facebook post questioned why the store, which is located less than 200 yards from Scarborough Police station, was allowed to trade for so long before being closed.

One commenter wrote: “How did it take you 3 hours? You could literally throw a stone from your HQ to Sports Direct, I’m surprised you didn’t see the queue outside your doors.”

Others backed the police’s action.

Another person wrote: “Well done police yet again. Always someone has to push the boundaries. No matter what the ‘reason’ for opening it was against the rules and the rule was rightly enforced.”

North Yorkshire Police and Sports Direct have been approached for comment.