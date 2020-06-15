THIEVES stole a hot tub from the garden of a house in a North Yorkshire village at the weekend.



North Yorkshire Police say that in the early hours of Saturday (June 13) a homeowner in Main Street, Little Smeaton, south of Selby, woke up to find thieves had stolen a Lay-Z Spa Paris hot tub from their garden after gaining entry to the garage to unplug it before emptying it of water.

It was one for four break-ins on the same night in the area and police believe they all occurred between 1am and 3.30am.

In a second burglary, another garage was entered at a home on Water Lane, Kirk Smeaton and a little girl’s distinctive pink quad bike was stolen.

In the third and fourth burglaries, two sheds were also entered at addresses on Hodge Lane and Water Lane, in Kirk Smeaton and two drills were stolen from one of the sheds. Nothing was stolen from the second shed.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has information, including any CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101 quoting the below incident numbers.

Alternatively, please email Anthony.Morton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk and David.Pegg@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Little Smeaton: stolen hot tub incident – 12200099401

Water Lane, Kirk Smeaton: pink quad bike incident – 12200099448

Water Lane, Kirk Smeaton: shed broken into, nothing stolen 12200100387

Hodge Lane, Kirk Smeaton: 2 drills stolen from a shed- 12200099402

A force spokesman said: "Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has seen or is offered any of the items for sale under suspicious circumstances.

"Most reported burglaries are found to be opportunistic and we would like to remind residents to check that their properties are secure and to report any suspicious activity or noises by calling 101 or 999 if an incident is in progress.

"Information about protecting your property can be found at northyorkshire.police.uk/homesecurity."