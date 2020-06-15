A fighter jet has gone down in the North Sea off the East Yorkshire coast, according to reports.

A major search and rescue operation has been launched after a US F15 fighter jet ditched into the sea, near Flamborough Head.

Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI lifeboats are among the search operation, along with other vessels and a helicopter after the Coastguard issued a Mayday broadcast.

The US Air Force has confirmed in a statement that the F-15C Eagle crashed at around 9.40am today.

There is no news yet about the pilot.

A @usairforce F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board. https://t.co/1Psg3N1JCz — RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 15, 2020

The spokesman confirmed that the aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk and had been on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

"The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support.

"As soon as additional details become available, they will be provided."

"Search and Rescue effort are currently under way, but the pilot and of the aircraft is still missing. We will provide updates as they become available, while prioritizing respect and consideration for the pilot's family." - Col. Will Marshallhttps://t.co/bJ8LHnY4ad pic.twitter.com/d5u1l6f2iu — RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 15, 2020

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said it was coordinating the response after reports were received of an aeroplane going down into the sea 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head, Yorkshire.

They added: "The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Humberside has been sent along with Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI lifeboats.

"Following a Mayday broadcast by HM Coastguard, other vessels nearby are heading to the area.

"It is believed the aircraft had one person on-board. We have no further information at this time."

Messages of support are flooding social media as the operation continues.