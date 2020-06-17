Let’s be York

Our city has a rich history, from Viking invasions and Civil War sieges, to industrial growth and changing industries. 2020 has brought a new challenge to the forefront – unlike any other before.

Now, we must take the opportunity to build back better. We must keep infection rates low, but pioneer new approaches so residents and visitors can once again enjoy the city safely.

To begin, there are changes being made throughout the city to help us all:

Let’s be safe

We must continue to prioritise people’s health. Washing hands, wearing masks on public transport, and of course, observing social distancing is a must. We’re displaying a range of friendly helpful guides and signs throughout the city to remind everyone how we can help each other be safe.

In the longer-term, we recognise the importance of active and sustainable travel in building back better, with investment in walking and cycling to help us now and in the future.

Let’s be welcoming

We’re exploring how we can reopen up more pedestrian areas and spaces to help businesses operate outside and have room for social distancing. We’re also exploring how we can create more park and cycle sites, incentives for short stay parking in the city centre, and we’re encouraging people to park outside the walls and walk or cycle in to the centre to work, relax and shop.

We’re working on the city centre and our secondary shopping areas first, then rolling out further measures across the city to support all our businesses and communities.

Let’s be considerate

Medieval town planners didn’t design our streets for social distancing, but we can all explore safely following the new one-way and keep-left systems. Let’s be respectful and patient when using the queue markings outside and inside shops, supporting all our local businesses whilst they continue to adapt.

Our city has over 2,000 years’ experience reinventing itself - together we can do it again, protecting lives, livelihoods and to build back better.

Opening up the city for everyone to enjoy safely

Let’s be York

Safe welcoming considerate