A YOUTH charity in York has launched a new challenge to raise awareness of young people’s mental health.

Youth Engagement Services (YES), based in the Acomb area, have set up ‘Take the Challenge’, an activity to help raise public awareness on the topic of young people struggling with their mental health and to promote open dialogue on the issue.

According to the latest research by Mental Health UK, 75 per cent of mental health problems are established by the time a person is 18.

Unfortunately, 70 per cent of children and adolescents who experience mental health problems have not had appropriate interventions at a sufficiently early age.

This period of uncertainty and isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic is having a “huge,” impact on an already difficult situation.

To shed some light on the situation, YES have launched the new campaign involving the ‘Take the Challenge’ activity.

The charity has challenged those who take part, including the general public and members of various organisations and businesses, to take a selfie in front of signs that contain letters to spell out the words ‘Mental Health’.

People have engaged in the activity while on their daily walk, bike ride or a run and in some cases, while at work.

Police officers and firefighters are among those to get involved with the challenge so far.

The photos submitted so far have been collated into a slideshow, spelling out the two words on a reel, which can be viewed on the final video.

The various photos that have been submitted as part of the challenge can be found on the different social media outlets that the charity uses using the hashtag ‘#yesyorkmentalhealth’.

These social media platforms include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok.

The finished video can be viewed on the YES Facebook page, the charity’s website and the Instagram page by searching for: @youth_york.

If you are a young person or you know a young person who is struggling with their mental health then you are encouraged to contact Youth Engagement Services for any support.

The charity works with young people in the York area aged between 11 and 18.

The team work from within the community and host pop up events and offer different outreach and support services for those who may need it.

Further information on the charity and any events they may be holding can be found on their Facebook page at: https://bit.ly/2zrznjp

They share daily posts on their page with pictures and videos linked to events they intend to hold in the future.