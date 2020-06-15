ALL these attacks on monuments are really rather ridiculous. We can't bury our history. They are there to remind us of what happened in the past whether for the good or to be regretted.
As for Winston Churchill, we owe him a huge debt of gratitude.
Where would we have been if he had given in to pressure and agreed to a treaty with Nazi Germany? His leadership was crucial in saving this country from complete disaster.
The film "The Darkest Hour" makes this very clear.
Jean Frost, Heworth
