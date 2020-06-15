BRAZIL has now passed the UK in Covid-19 deaths.
Its President has continually denied they have a problem, and has refused to bring in safety measures.
It just proves that Brazil nuts exist in human form.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
BRAZIL has now passed the UK in Covid-19 deaths.
Its President has continually denied they have a problem, and has refused to bring in safety measures.
It just proves that Brazil nuts exist in human form.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment