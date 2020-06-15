FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a street in York city centre last night.
Crews from Acomb responded to reports of a blaze in Castlegate near the Coppergate Centre at about 7.30pm, and on arrival found rubbish alight which was quickly put out.
