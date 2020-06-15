‘Sitting in Limbo’ was a BBC broadcast on June 8. It told the story of Anthony Bryan, who in 2016 was detained by the Home Office and faced deportation to Jamaica; a country he left when aged 8. Anthony lost his work, home, health, and freedom. He is one of the ‘Windrush Generation’.

The Press published the speedy response from the Home Secretary to the film. She apologised for the treatment which Anthony received as a result of the Hostile Environment policy introduced by Theresa May in 2015.