THERE have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the York area for the tenth day running.
Public Health England said last night that there had been a total of 462 cases in the City of York Council area.
The figure is a boost for the city as non-essential shops reopen their doors today.
PHE said there had been a total of 1,336 cases confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, up by six on Friday's figure, and 948 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, up by three on Friday.
The figures only relate to the most serious cases which have been tested as positive, and do not mean there have been no milder cases of coronavirus in the York area for the past ten days.