SOCIAL distancing traffic restrictions will be coming into force from tomorrow (Monday) for several parts of York.
A loading ban will prevent vehicles proceeding along Blake Street, Church Street, Colliergate, Goodramgate, Kings Square, Lendal and St Helen’s Square, York between 10.30am and 5pm every day during the period when social distancing measure have been put into effect.
The ban is scheduled to be in place from Monday (June 15 ) until December 14.
Meanwhile, vehicles will be prevented from proceeding, parking or waiting in Tang Hall Lane - between the junctions Hull Road and Fifth Avenue - from June 19 until June 23.
This is due to resurfacing works.
While vehicles will also be prohibited from proceeding, parking and waiting in Main Street, Wheldrake between June 24 and 25, and cars will also be banned from proceeding, parking and waiting in Crockey Hill Road, Wheldrake on June 26.
