YORK Council has reiterated the need for social distancing after large groups congregating near pubs and bars offering alcohol takeaway services over the weekend.

Several residents have contacted The Press showing their frustrating at groups of people ignoring social distancing guidelines on the York riverbank yesterday.

One front-line worker who did not want to be named told The Press that she had not seen her family in 12 weeks and the sights of large crowds made it all "seem like a waste of time."

York Council said that social distancing remains one of the most important exercises in helping to prevent the spread of the virus.

It said: “We’re all looking forward to life returning to our city, and to shops across York welcoming customers once again. However, we’re very clear that the virus slowed in York thanks to the fantastic response of our communities, and we’re continuing these efforts with a public-health approach to our recovery.

“This means supporting our retailers to help them manage a very difficult situation, and introducing measures from tomorrow which provide more space for social distancing and give residents, visitors and businesses the confidence to enjoy our city.

“We’ll obviously work with partners to keep a close eye on the impact of the changes, and support residents, visitors and businesses to make safe choices and continue our recovery.

“In the meantime, we need to reiterate that social distancing, together with regularly washing hands, remain the most important things we can all do to stop this virus spreading.”