FOR a second day there has been no further coronavirus (Covid-19) related deaths recorded at the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust within the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths within the trust is still at 212.
Meanwhile, a further 27 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,954.
Patients were aged between 50 and 101 years old. Two patients (aged between 77 and 96) had no known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.