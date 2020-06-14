THE government and First York bus service are reminding York residents that from tomorrow (Monday), everyone must wear a face covering when travelling by public transport in England.

Under the new rules, operators will be able to prevent passengers who refuse to follow the rules from travelling and police will be able to issue fines of £100.

Marc Bitchtemann, Managing Director of First York, said: "Thank you to our customers and staff for working with us through these changes.

"My request from today is when you travel on a bus from York pleasure make sure you wear a face mask or a face covering.

"We have also updated our app so you can see how many seats are left on an approaching bus."

==

A brief update from @FirstYork as #facemasks #facecoverings become mandatory on our buses from Monday 15th June. @minsterfm @iTravelYork @CityofYork @CPT_UK #letslookaftereachother pic.twitter.com/5DeShTXzty

— Marc Bichtemann #wearamask 🚌 (@MarcBichtemann) June 13, 2020 ">http://

Alongside this, hundreds of thousands of face coverings will be handed out for passenger use at many locations across the rail network in England from Monday.

The one-off initiative, which will run for several days at a number of stations, will see coverings provided free of charge to support passengers and help them travel safely.

“We’ve seen how the COVID-19 pandemic has unlocked a community spirit right across our nation, and we now need to extend this to our transport network so we can help keep one another safe.

“If you do need to travel, in the same way, that you would pick up your phone, wallet or keys when you leave the house, please remember to bring a face covering.

“Our fantastic transport staff will be on hand to provide help and advice, and free coverings will be given out at key train stations to help kick-start this initiative. This is another small, sensible step we can all take to help us defeat this virus.”