PEOPLE across bare being urged to be vigilant to the harm endured by children and young people during lockdown and to report any concerns they might have.

Lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic has meant hundreds of people are in their homes around the clock – but this doesn’t necessarily mean they are out of harm’s way.

North Yorkshire Safeguarding Children’s Partnership is asking members of the public to remember safeguarding is everyone’s business and to report any safeguarding concerns they have about children and young people.

The Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown places increased importance on people within the community to ensure that they are alert to safeguarding risks. They are also asked to take appropriate action by reporting any concerns they may have, vigilance against harm endured at home is essential.

In response to a set of unprecedented circumstances, key workers in all areas have adapted how they work and continue to do so.

However, some children and young people are not seeing teachers and school staff every day and may not have face-to-face interaction with healthcare professionals, social workers or support structures they may have normally.

During the pandemic, the pressures of social isolation have increased the potential of harm to children and young people, relating to mental health, exploitation, which includes online activity and other forms of abuse and harm.

The circumstances of the pandemic can put added pressure on families too, which is why it’s essential to ensure the right support is in place and that children and young people are safeguarded.

Stuart Carlton, Corporate Director of Children and Young People’s Service, said: “Even though people are in their homes more than ever before, it doesn’t mean they are out of harm’s way.

“Children and young people across North Yorkshire could find themselves in harmful situations compounded by the lockdown.

“And because they aren’t going to school, seeing friends or interacting with professionals it may be harder to pick up on.

“That’s why we are urging you, the public, to be on the lookout. We are urging communities across North Yorkshire to be vigilant and #tellusyourconcerns.”

Please contact us with concerns at North Yorkshire Customer Service Centre on 01609 780780. However, if you believe a child or young person is at immediate risk please contact the