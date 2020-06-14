NEW social distancing signs and hand sanitiser stations have been placed in the Coppergate Centre as it prepares to reopen from tomorrow. (Monday)

And shops are appealing for kindness and patience as stores adjust to a slower-pace of retailing.

Centre manager, Pippa Unwin, said: “Stores have been closed for ten weeks now, but the shopping experience is going to be very different when they re-open their doors, with limits to the number of customers who can be in each store at any one time.

“At this point, it is impossible to predict how many people will venture into the city centre this week, so we’ve worked hard to plan safe queuing areas for each store into the square and on Coppergate Walk to maintain social distancing.”

With customers warned that queues may be long with significant waiting times, the centre team is encouraging kindness and consideration for other shoppers and staff.

Pippa added: “Everyone is adjusting to the new ‘normal’, and inevitably, there will be things that need to change as we see how different measures are operating, so we’d encourage everyone to be as considerate as possible – if something isn’t working, friendly feedback is very much appreciated so we can address any new challenges."

Hand sanitiser stations have been set up in outdoor areas, and signs are being installed on pavements to indicate the two-metre gaps in queues required for social distancing.

Many of the retailers in the centre, including Fenwick and Primark, have already announced their plans to re-open from Monday 15 June, with others expected to open their doors during the course of the week.

Both Castle Car Park and Piccadilly will be open for shoppers, and the City of York Council has announced that the public toilets adjacent to the centre will also open from Monday.