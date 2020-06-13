A PRO-EUROPEAN campaign group has written to all Yorkshire MPs to appeal to them to do everything in their powers to avoid a disorderly exit from the European single market at the end of this year.

The letter, sent to York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, and York Outer MP says requesting an extension to the transition period is now an urgent priority because "talks have stalled, and the self-imposed time limit threatens needless disruption just as the country will be recovering from the devastating impact of the coronavirus."

Chair of York for Europe Martin Brooks said: "In the impossibly short time available before 30th June for resolving a meaningful trade arrangement with the EU and the inherent uncertainty any such a deal would involve, the only sensible strategy for the Government is to extend the transition period so we can assess the economic terrain in which are negotiating and be objective about our future interests and the trade terms we need to agree before our practical departure date from the EU.

"The huge cost of a NO deal to the economy has been well established by the Government's own analysis and others. Whilst supporting Brexit in principle York Outer MP Julian Sturdy has said on a number of occasions that a no-deal Brexit will be detrimental to the UK economy and he would work hard to prevent it."

MP for York Outer, Julian Sturdy, said: "“I have been clear throughout the Brexit process that it is important to negotiate a sensible trade agreement with the EU. I remain satisfied that Ministers are working hard to deliver this, and will continue to carefully watch their progress on behalf of my constituents.

I would not completely rule out the idea of an extension to talks, solely to make up for any time lost or disruption due to coronavirus.

"However, this should only be to genuinely make up for any lost negotiating time if needed, to ensure we get a good deal. I appreciate many will be concerned the idea of extension is being put forward disingenuously by those who want to indefinitely prolong the present transition period, under which we remain under EU rules, in order to thwart the Brexit process.

"I do not agree that the last possible date to request an extension is June 30. The real deadline is December, and if by then both sides genuinely need more time because of the impact of coronavirus, the EU’s past practice suggests they would be ready to agree to one then.

"I also think there needs to be some care in the use of language on this. The ‘no deal’ presently under discussion is whether we have a special agreement on the terms under which we trade with Europe.

"This is of course very necessary, and I believe must be secured, but is not the same as the kind of crash-out exit that was debated last year, as we have already legally left the EU in an orderly manner, and it would be wrong for people to imply the risk was the same.”