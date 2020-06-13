Over 600 patients have now been successfully treated for coronavirus at North Yorkshire's hospitals and allowed to go home, it's been revealed.
Of those patients, over 500 were cared for at York or Scarborough hospitals, while 125 people have been successfully treated at Harrogate Hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs York and Scarborough hospitals, says reaching this milestone has taken "an amazing, dedicated and resilient team".
