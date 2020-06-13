THERE has been no further coronavirus (Covid-19) related deaths recorded at the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust within the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths within the trust is still at 212.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough. A total of 132 deaths have been at York Hospital, while the further 80 have been at Scarborough.
Meanwhile, a further 67 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,927.
Patients were aged between 37 and 102 years old. Three patients (aged between 59 and 94) had no known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.