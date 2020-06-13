BOTH York MPs have backed York City Football Club's bid get the club promoted - after it was reported City will miss out on promotion to the National League under the league’s proposed method of resolving the season.
The current proposal would see the league placings decided via points-per-game (PPG), meaning that Vanarama National League North leaders York would fall below King’s Lynn Town, who were two points behind City with two games in hand when the season was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
And that the play-offs in the sixth tier will not take place due to government guidelines stating that only sport that qualifies as “elite” will be allowed to return behind-closed-doors.
But now Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central has backed the clubs and fans by calling for play-offs to take place, and if this is denied because the clubs in the league are not considered to be ‘elite’ she has called for the top two teams to be promoted.
She said: “I have called on Oliver Dowden, the Cabinet Member with responsibility for the sport to pause proceedings and make further consideration of York City’s proposals, which I back 100 per cent as it is the fairest way to conclude the season. The loss of live sports has been hard enough for fans, but when arbitrary decisions are made, which are completely unfair, it devalues the sport."
Meanwhile, York Outer MP, Julian Sturdy has written to the Culture Secretary, asking for a review into the guidance that the Department of Digital, Culture Media and Sport has provided to the National League, asking for an amendment to the end of the season which would see the top two teams - including York City - to be promoted to the National League North.
