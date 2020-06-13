SEVERAL houses in York are currently suffering water shortages due to a burst pipe, Yorkshire Water has said.
In a tweet, Yorkshire Water said: "We are aware of a large burst on Foxwood Lane, York, and we have a team on the way as we speak Thank you for your patience in this time and further updates to follow as we get them."
An updated tweet said: "Our teams are looking to put a road closure in place to continue with repairs.
"Our teams have managed to bring in water from other areas to restore supplies. This may be low pressure for now but will return to normal when repairs complete."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment