A YOUNG girl from York has been using her baking skills to put smiles on the faces of her elderly neighbours and friends.
Imogen Hardy-Morris, aged five, wanted to do something to help during lockdown, and decided to bake some sweet treats for people.
Her mum Charlotte said: "She said it makes her feel like she is helping people who can’t get out or bake."
Imogen has also made a banner saying 'stay safe' out of hand prints and paint, which was placed on the door of Lidgett Methodist Church in Acomb for all to see.
"I’m so proud of her and so are many other people for her act of kindness,” Charlotte added.
