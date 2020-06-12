POLICE and housing officers have evicted the occupants of a York property after continued reports of anti-social behaviour.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that officers and housing officers had attended an address in the Nunnery Lane area after allegations of anti-social behaviour over a period of time.
"Officers have signposted the occupant of the address to local housing support services in the city that are available to them, to ensure they get support going forward," it tweeted.
"We work closely with our partner agencies to combat ongoing ASB and crime taking place in our communities."
