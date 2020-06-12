YORK City Football club is currently trending on Twitter in a campaigning bid to get the club promoted - after it was reported City will miss out on promotion to the National League under the league’s proposed method of resolving the season.
The proposal would see the league placings decided via points-per-game (PPG), meaning that Vanarama National League North leaders York would fall below King’s Lynn Town, who were two points behind City with two games in hand when the season was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But the play-offs in the sixth tier will not take place due to government guidelines stating that only sport that qualifies as “elite” will be allowed to return behind-closed-doors.
But a huge online Twitter hashtag campaign - under the name #Promote2 - is growing as fans and the club campaign to get the side promoted.
In a tweet, York City Football Club said: "#Promote2. We are fighting for the fundamentals of National League football to be upheld and promotion to be recognised. Please share and support."