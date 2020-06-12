YORK City Football club is currently trending on Twitter in a campaigning bid to get the club promoted - after it was reported City will miss out on promotion to the National League under the league’s proposed method of resolving the season.

The proposal would see the league placings decided via points-per-game (PPG), meaning that Vanarama National League North leaders York would fall below King’s Lynn Town, who were two points behind City with two games in hand when the season was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.