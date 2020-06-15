THERE are demonstrations going on today in Britain, America and many other countries against "racism".
People are demanding statues are torn down as they signify hero worship of these figures who were peddlers in slavery. No one is asking for these people to be turned into gods and worship them. Why stop here though. Go on to the ancient Egyptians, the Romans, the Greeks. Everything built by slave labour. Black slave labour. The Great Wall of China and the Terracotta Army. All manufactured and built with slave labour. Cambodia with Angkor Wat. Again all built by slave labour.
South America and the Aztecs, the Incas, the Mayans, the Olmec, the Toltec and the Teotihuacan kingdoms. Each and every one built with slave labour.
Why are the monuments built by these empires not under attack also? Is it because we as a country allow this to happen. Probably. Even in Africa, tribes preyed on subordinate tribes to take slaves and subsequently sell them on to the European slave traders.
History made mistakes and it always will. Nothing at all will ever stop that and we cannot turn back time to alter events. All we can do is learn from these mistakes and try not to let them happen again.
Tearing down the statues does not accomplish anything. Erasing these figures from history will only allow it all to happen again. Why? Because we have nothing to look back on and learn from.
No one is asking you to forget. The strongest weapon you possess is speech. Use it. Contrary to what you believe, people do listen.
