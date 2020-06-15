THERE are demonstrations going on today in Britain, America and many other countries against "racism".

People are demanding statues are torn down as they signify hero worship of these figures who were peddlers in slavery. No one is asking for these people to be turned into gods and worship them. Why stop here though. Go on to the ancient Egyptians, the Romans, the Greeks. Everything built by slave labour. Black slave labour. The Great Wall of China and the Terracotta Army. All manufactured and built with slave labour. Cambodia with Angkor Wat. Again all built by slave labour.