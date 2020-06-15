SHOPS and showrooms are continuing to reopen after weeks of lockdown.

Molton Brown which is reopening its branch at York Designer Outlet today, Monday, is planning to trade from its city centre store from June 22 as part of a phased approach.

As well two metre social distancing floor stickers, the stores are asking customers to wash their hands at hygiene stations on entering.

There is also a ‘no touch’ policy, meaning the hand and arm massages service, immersive in-­store events and birthday treats will not be offered.

There will be a deep clean every 24 hours and only card payments will be accepted.

A new Moment at Home service will offer a personal fragrance and gifting consultation, conducted over the phone.

Plaskitt & Plaskitt interior design, in Blossom Street, is offering its services again, but for appointments only initially, from Tuesday, June 16.

Meanwhile, car showrooms are also welcoming back customers, including Marshall Honda which has reopened its branch in York with extensive safety measures including hand sanitiser and masks available and social distancing measures in place.

