NEARLY a dozen shops will be reopening at Monks Cross Shopping Park in York from Monday.
Managing agent of Monks Cross, Savills, confirmed that 11 stores will be reopening, following the latest government guidance.
Essential stores including Boots, Poundland and Superdrug have remained open throughout the lockdown period, and American Golf, Clarks, Debenhams, EE, Hobbycraft, H&M, Poundland, Primark, River Island, Schuh and Sports Direct will now join them in reopening.
A spokesman for the park said: “The safety of visitors is paramount and a number of operational changes have been made. Numbers into stores will be limited, dictated by individual retailers, and queuing systems will be put in place. Social distancing markers can be found throughout the centre and additional cleaning will take place, with a focus on bins, bench areas and touch points.
“The main car park will be open as usual, but the small car park next to Primark will be closed from Monday to allow for safe queuing at the store. The children’s play area will remain closed along with the public toilets, however disabled and baby changing facilities will be available upon request.”
