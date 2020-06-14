THE average number of sick days taken by council staff increased in the past year - despite efforts to tackle high levels of absence.

City of York Council lost 23,000 working days to staff sickness in 2017 - prompting councillors to put £180,000 towards a dedicated team to reduce absences by a third by April 2021.

But the latest figures show that the average number of sick days taken per staff member has risen slightly from 2017 levels - to 11.6 days a year in 2019/20 - despite the work to reduce absences.

The national average sick days is 5.9 a year, or 8.4 for public sector employees.

Ian Floyd, interim head of paid service at the council, said: “We remain committed to supporting our colleagues and improving overall staff wellbeing.

“We know that we still have challenges around long-term sickness, with the majority being related to musculoskeletal and stress related conditions.

“Halfway through the last financial year, in September 2019, we appointed a workplace health service to support a range of proactive health and wellbeing measures.

"Over the course of the two-year contract we are looking to increase staff wellbeing and as a result see a fall in sickness absence levels.”

The council appointed an external company to reduce staff absence and a new occupational health provider.

The economy and place department - which is responsible for many physical jobs such as waste services, highway repairs and transport - had the highest average sick days at 13 a year.

But the children, education and communities department has seen an increase in the average sick days taken in the past year - from 8.3 in 2018/19 to 12.1 in the past year.

The number of full time equivalent staff employed by the council has increased by more than 175 during the past three years.

A report on staffing is set to be discussed at a virtual council committee meeting tomorrow, Monday, at 5.30pm.