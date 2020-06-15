BOTH universities in York are making preparations to offer an on and off campus experience for new and returning students next year.

Different universities across the UK are deciding how to structure their teaching syllabus next year - after the University of Cambridge announced there will be no face-to-face teaching next academic year due to coronavirus.

But York St John University said it was in the process of making plans for learning, teaching and social activity to take place on its campuses when students return for the academic year.

It added: “We expect physical distancing measures to be in place across the UK for several months and are looking at options to minimise risk in our buildings and teaching spaces.

“As we respond to evolving government guidance, we are planning for a range of scenarios and will inform students and staff first of any specific measures we plan to introduce.

“We are, at all times, absolutely committed to prioritising safety alongside meaningful and valuable student experience."

Meanwhile, the University of York has said it is working with the student union to find new ways of creating social opportunities, adding: “We know student life is a vital part of the university experience and we are working closely with the student unions and colleges to develop innovative ways of creating social and recreational opportunities and experiences for our students both on and off-campus.

“We do want to be able to provide students with an on-campus experience where possible, and for those unable to join us on campus initially, as soon as possible.

“Our planning for the start of term will evolve as the Covid-19 situation continues and the Government releases further information.”

Meanwhile, The Press reported on Saturday that York University has asked staff to consider a form of voluntary redundancy as part of measures to protect its finances - and the higher education institution, Yorkshire Universities, has called on the government to back the higher education sector in Yorkshire with a sustainable programme of financial support.