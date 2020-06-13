LOCAL lockdown plans for York are being drawn up - in case the coronavirus infection rate in the city increases.
The government has given City of York Council nearly £734,000 to support the NHS Test and Trace Service.
The funding should be used to develop outbreak plans - focused on identifying and containing possible infections in places like workplaces, housing complexes, care homes and schools.
Local authorities will also be responsible for ensuring there is testing capacity in high-risk locations, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said.
Data about the spread of the virus will be shared with councils so teams can understand how the virus is moving.
A council spokesperson said the outbreak management plan for York is currently being developed and more information will be available soon.
National Test and Trace adviser and chief executive of Leeds City Council, Tom Riordan, praised councils for their response, adding: “Communities and local authorities must be at the heart of NHS Test and Trace."