The infection rate for York and North Yorkshire may be at 1 - the point at which the number of coronavirus cases start to grow exponentially.
The Government has published regional R rates for the first time, and the North-east and Yorkshire region is listed at 0.7 to 1.
That is the NHS estimate. There are several different models for the R rate by different organisations.
Only the East of England has an R rate of under 1. The South-west has a range of 0.8 to 1.1.
SAGE, the Government's scientific advisory body says the actual R rate is probably in the middle of the ranges.
