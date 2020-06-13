PARKING arrangements in the city centre will change from Monday.

Free parking for key workers will be stopped - but Union Terrace car park will have dedicated space for hospital staff - and in exceptional cases the council will give key workers free passes.

Blue Badge spaces lost because of more streets being pedestrianised will be provided at Monk Bar and Marygate car parks for free.

Traffic wardens will be out enforcing restrictions again from Monday.

And a two-metre line will be placed around ticket machines for social distancing - but people are encouraged to pay using the app.

City of York Council is planning to look at incentivising parking - possibly with cheaper fees - but the report warns against encouraging people to rely on cars instead of sustainable and active transport: "The key risk is that by continuing to subsidise parking for those that work in the city centre could encourage new car dependency in those that previously did not drive to work, and in the long term would take car parking capacity away from the visitors to the city centre that generate the demand to protect and create employment."

The council's income from parking has fallen by 95 per cent during the crisis.