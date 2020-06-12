THERE have been no further confirmed cases of coronavirus in the York area recorded over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that there are still 462 cases in the City of York Council area, as there has been for the last eight days.
There have also been no further cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area over the last 24 hours, as the total remains at 1,330.
However, in the East Riding of Yorkshire area there has been a further eight cases recorded, taking the total to 945.
In the UK, there have been 292,950 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 156,410 of these in England.