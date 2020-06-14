A YORK teenager who is embarking on a trip-of-a-lifetime to Kenya has received a donation from a housebuilder to support her.

Lucy Sandall, a pupil at Huntington School, has been given £200 by Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire.

The 15-year-old, who will be taking the trip in summer 2021, is set to visit three rural areas across her month-long journey and will be joined by 30 other pupils from her school.

During the expedition, she will be soaking up the Kenyan way of life, staying in rural villages and working with teams from different schools. Lucy will also be working closely with villagers from the local community.

The trip aims to help transform local communities in Kenya and the donation will support several projects and activities. These include improving facilities that provide fresh water to local villagers and digging watering holes to help elephants survive the dry season.

There will also be the opportunity for Lucy to take part in her favourite activity - scuba diving.

Paul, Lucy’s father, said: “I am so proud of Lucy, I know this will be a life changing experience for her.

“Initially, Lucy’s mum and I were surprised when she told us she wanted to take part in the trip, because she can be quite shy, but we hope the experience will help her become more independent and confident.”

He continued: “We cannot thank Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire enough for their generous donation. There are not many 15-year-olds who get the opportunity to help those less fortunate than themselves. We look forward to hearing about her experiences when she gets home.”

Steve Ball, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, added: “When we heard about Lucy’s trip, we were inspired and wanted to help out however we could.

“A big part of what we do is giving back to the local community and this donation means Lucy will help to give back to the communities in Kenya who need it most. We wish her all the best!”