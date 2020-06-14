THE Merchant Taylors’ Hall in York has flung open its medieval doors to support a community project providing vital PPE to front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hall in Aldwark has been ‘eerily quiet’ since March as weddings, parties, conferences and events have been postponed, and the huge Great Hall with its soaring beamed ceiling has stood empty, said spokeswoman Anna Porter.

But then a call for help came from York Scrubs who desperately needed somewhere to store finished scrubs and prepare orders for delivery.

She said the Merchant Taylors’ Hall was the ideal solution, offering more than enough space, plus vehicle access for the York Scrubs’ volunteers.

“Its historical connection to tailors and drapers, and the fact that one of the buildings on the hall site had served as a hospital in the 18th century, meant that it felt just right too,” she said.

John Short, Master of the Company of Merchant Taylors, said: “York Scrubs are doing amazing work providing critical PPE to our heroic NHS staff and other front-line workers in these challenging times.

“We’re delighted to support that work by making our hall available as a city centre storage hub, enabling fast deliveries to where supplies are most needed.”

The Merchant Taylors’ Great Hall was built in 1415, the year of the Battle of Agincourt. In the late 15th century a new wing, now known as the Small Hall, was constructed. In the minutes of June 13, 1539, it was referred to as the ‘Counsell howse,’although it could have been built or used as a Chapel.

York Scrubs was started when Dr Rebecca Brown, a York-based GP, and Sarah Ashton, an experienced seamstress and owner of Thimbelina of York, recognised the need to provide a local hub to centralise and co-ordinate efforts to provide vital PPE to front line workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah appealed for donations of fabric, and there was an ‘overwhelming’ response from the local community, with generous donations and a team of volunteers getting together.

York Scrubs now has a team of cutters, seamstresses, drivers, administrators and many more.