A TEENAGE rapist whose sexual crimes made a younger boy suicidal has been jailed for eight years.

Daniel Martin was 17 when he groomed his victim, York Crown Court, sitting in Leeds, heard.

During months of sexual abuse, the boy developed a psychological condition, said Daniel Cordey, prosecuting.

The victim, who was some years younger than Martin, gave a personal statement in which he said he had been so affected, there had been a time when he had thought about ending his life.

He now had great difficulty making friends, the court heard.

“I don’t even think for a second he is sorry for what he has done.

"He didn’t see it as wrong. He doesn’t deserve to live a normal life,” the boy said.

“All I hope is he doesn’t get the chance to do it with someone else.”

He told police: “He didn’t really seem to care if I wanted it. He just said ‘do it’.”

Martin, now 22, of Burdyke Avenue, Clifton, York, pleaded guilty to two charges of rape, three of inciting a boy to commit a sexual act and one of sexual assault.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him: “I am perfectly satisfied you knew what you were doing was wrong.”

Martin had used the threat of violence and violence against the boy as he groomed him for sexual acts that progressed to rape.

“I regard you as a manipulative individual from the evidence I have seen,” he said.

He accepted that Martin had his own problems.

He jailed Martin for eight years, made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and put him on the sex offenders’ register for life.

His barrister Fiona Clancy said he had been sexually abused himself “in traumatic circumstances” when he had been younger.

“There is often a pattern that those abused sadly become abusers,” she said.

Martin had a low IQ, but a psychiatrist had concluded that he did not have learning difficulties, the court was told.

“He is ashamed and remorseful for his actions and also devastated for the impact that has caused to this complainant,” said Ms Clancy.

Mr Cordey said members of the boy’s family and his friends noticed changes in his personality during the period when he was being abused.

The boy later told police that he did what Martin told him to do because he was afraid Martin would hurt him if he didn’t.

He had told Martin it was wrong, but the abuse had continued, York Crown Court heard.

Martin had also hurt him on occasions.