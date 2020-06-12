A NORTH Yorkshire Water Park reopens to the pulic this weekend.

North Yorkshire Water Park at Wykeham Lakes near Scarborough is re-opening with a limited range of activities following social distancing guidelines. These include open water swimming, stand up paddle boarding and kayaking.

The park has a 2.5 km lakeside cycling, running, and walking track around the lakes which provides access into woodland and a beautiful natural environment with scenic views. Day and annual permits are available to launch privately owned sailing craft. All activities must be booked in advance on the website.

One of the largest expanses of water in North Yorkshire, the water ark is part of The Dawnay Estates and covers an area in the region of 250 hectares. It opened three years ago with a range of family friendly water-based activities, including the popular inflatable AquaPark, one of the largest in the region. The Water Park was temporarily closed at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Backhouse, Manager of North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to open a limited range of activities this summer season, within the social distancing guidelines. We hope these activities will give people a chance to get out and do something different as the lockdown eases.”

David Steel, newly appointed Chief Executive of The Dawnay Estates, said: “This year has been challenging for everyone in the tourism and leisure sector, however we are very pleased we can open on a limited scale from this weekend so visitors can enjoy the lake activities, woodland walks and the scenery.”

The Water Park also has three extensive fishing lakes, catering for trout, carp, and pike anglers. They re-opened on 15 May in line with government guidelines. The AquaPark remains closed for the time being.

To book and to sign up for the latest updates see: www.NorthYorkshireWaterPark.co.uk