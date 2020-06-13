AN INTERACTIVE map is allowing people to see how many coronavirus-related deaths there have been in their postcode area.
The map - from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - shows all deaths that occurred in England and Wales between March 1 and May 31, and registered by June 6, where Covid-19 was mentioned as a cause on the death certificate.
You can enter a postcode in to the map to check near you.
Search for your area by visiting the ONS website here.
According to the data, the York areas with the highest number of deaths involving Covid-19 include: Osbaldwick - 19, Rawcliffe and Clifton South - 15, Heworth South and The Groves - 14, Acomb - 10, the Fulford, Heslington and University area - nine, and Woodthorpe and Acomb Park, also with nine.
