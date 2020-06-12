THERE has been one further coronavirus (Covid-19) related death at a hospital within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths within the trust is now 212. The further one virus-related death is the first recorded within the trust since Monday.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough. A total of 132 deaths have been at York Hospital, while the further 80 have been at Scarborough.
There have been a further eight deaths in the North East and Yorkshire area.
Nationally, a further 70 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,860.
Patients were aged between 24 and 102 years old. Three patients, aged between 78 and 102, had no known underlying health conditions.
The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.
