CURRYS PC World's York store will reopen on Monday as a ‘Tech Help Hub' for three days to support customers with existing technical needs.
A spokeswoman said the UK’s largest electrical retailer's store at Clifton Moor would recycle all old or unused tech, no matter where it was purchased, and help customers with any tech advice and problem-solving questions which they might have.
"Currys PC World’s tech experts have been specially briefed to help customers with any tech challenges they may have faced during the lockdown period," she said.
She said the store will move to the normal Currys PC World offering from Thursday.
"Queue marshals, practising social distancing, will engage customers to understand their requirements and match them to the diverse expertise of Currys PC World in-store colleagues," she added.