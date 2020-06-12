ANIMAL lovers in York are being encouraged to help rescue centres and pets in desperate need amid the coronavirus crisis this summer.
Through both online fundraising and in-store donations in Pets At Home, pet lovers in York are being urged to make a positive difference.
Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving animal charity, has launched the nationwide ‘Save our Rescue Centres’ summer fundraising initiative, which will see pet rescue centres across the UK benefit from vital funds donated either online or in-store.
Amy Wilson, fundraising manager for Support Adoption For Pets, said: “The ‘Save our Rescue Centres’ appeal is all about rescuing the rescues themselves; raising vital funds for them and the pets in their care.”
Stella Kendall, store manager at Pets at Home York, said: “We’re determined to raise as much money as we can for German Shepherd Dog Rescue during these challenging times.”
Donations can be made in store or at: https://bit.ly/2UCouCO
Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006. Since then it has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK.