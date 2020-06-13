“IF ANYONE sees this man going into a pub or restaurant, they should call the police.”

That’s the message to the public from the Recorder of York Judge Sean Morris about Mark Anthony Chapman, 42.

He’s a serial fraudster with 63 previous convictions who orders and consumes food and drinks in restaurants, bars and pubs, then leaves without paying his bill.

York Crown Court, sitting in Leeds, heard how in February he moved from Scarborough to live in York.

Paul Nicholson, prosecuting, said Chapman had already defrauded four pubs and restaurants in York in October and November before moving on to pubs and restaurants in East Yorkshire in January.

On each occasion, he had run up a bill or set up a bar tab before offering a card that wouldn’t work as payment or leaving without paying.

Staff from the first York restaurant recognised him from a York Press article about him being jailed in 2018 for 30 months for defrauding hospitality businesses in York and elsewhere, his latest prison term for similar offences.

They posted his details on a closed Facebook group for York hospitality businesses but couldn’t stop him committing more offences.

Chapman has several convictions for staying in hotels and guest houses and leaving without paying his bill.

Chapman, now of Thistleton Court, Margaret Street, central York, pleaded guilty to four fraud offences and three of making off without payment.

He also admitted criminal damage to a woman’s Scarborough home by smearing its outside with excrement and hitting its doors and windows with objects. The damage cost more than £2,235 to repair.

The vandalism was committed in the early hours of September 13.

For him, Andrea Parnham said he suffered from alcoholism and when he had problems he turned to drink and committed offences. He also suffers from depression.

Since February, when he was given bail on condition he lived with a woman in York, he had been accepted on a rehabilitation course to tackle his problems.

“He feels he is in a position when he can do something about them. He says he is alcohol free,” said Ms Parnham.

The judge said he couldn’t believe Chapman but he had to break the cycle of offending.

He deferred sentence until December on conditions that Chapman stays out of all on-licensed premises, provides proof of the rehabilitation course and commits no more offences.

He warned him: “Everything will reopen and that is when temptation will kick in.”

Ms Parnham said Chapman couldn’t remember the incident outside the woman’s home because he had been drunk at the time.