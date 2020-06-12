A BUS and coach operator is launching a new smartphone feature to help customers plan their journeys as services increase across the country.

The new ‘busy bus’ feature on the Stagecoach bus app will use extensive data and artificial intelligence to provide a traffic light indicator to help customers choose quieter services and maintain social distancing.

The app is now being rolled out to iOS and android users and is planned to be fully in place by 18 June via the app store and Google Play platforms.

The tracker will provide a regularly updated guide to how busy individual bus services are in networks across the UK.

Each service in the live map on the app will be colour coded, with quieter buses showing in a green bus icon indicating ‘not too busy’, through to amber ‘quite busy’ and dark amber ‘very busy’.

Customers can also see where their bus is on the map and when it will be arriving at the destination.

The new feature is the latest addition in an extensive range of measures by Stagecoach to help customers feel confident in using buses as they continue to provide a vital link to work, retail and leisure facilities.

Carla Stockton-Jones, Interim Managing Director UK for Stagecoach, said: “Buses continue to play a vital role in connecting people with work and leisure facilities. At a time when people across the country are starting to be reunited with friends and family, this investment in new technology will help to ensure that people can be completely prepared and confident in using our services.”

The Stagecoach app is available on both the UK Bus iOS and Android platforms.