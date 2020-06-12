A NEW shop opens in York city centre on Monday (June 15), and it's Totally Awesome.

Aamir Yusuf and Lisa Fox have bought Anti-Gravity in Colliergate after owner, Mike Mawson, decided to sell the business after 27 years trading.

Aamir and Lisa started their business three years ago in Hebden Bridge and Aamir came to Mike for advice when they were first starting out. The pair added a second Totally Awesome shop in the historic Piece Hall in Halifax a year later.

Aamir said: "When Mike was looking to move on he contacted me towards the end of last year. We agreed to buy Anti-Gravity in 2020 and bizarre as it sounds we signed the lease on April Fools day, when all non-essential retail shops were closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"The closure of the shop actually worked well for us in some respects as it meant we had the time to have essential electrical works carried out. We changed the shop layout to accommodate new product lines. We’ve had time to retrain the team who TUPEd across to Totally Awesome. We’ve painted inside and out and rebranded under Totally Awesome’s livery.

"During the lockdown period we’ve been trading online and offering door-step deliveries, which has been better than I’d expected, but now plan for a staggered reopening of our stores."

The store will open on Monday from 10am-5pm Monday - Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays selling skateboards, juggling props, kites and a wide range of games as well as e-scooters.

Mike said: "I wish Aamir and Lisa every success. For me it felt like it was time after 27 years to move on the pastures new, I'm not retiring as such, I have been refurbishing a house since lockdown began and I want to do a bit more of that."