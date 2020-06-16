MEET York's beautiful lockdown babies.

We put a call out to new parents in York asking them to share their happy pictures of their super special 'rainbow' babies born during lockdown.

Photos have been pouring into The Press and we shall be sharing them with all our readers in the comings days and weeks.

Many congratulations to all our new parents.

And thank you for sharing your lockdown baby photos - and stories - with us.

They certainly brighten up our day!

Margot Lawty

Margot Lawty was born on March 30 weighing 7lb at York Hospital.

Proud parents Hannah and Jamie Lawty, of Leeman Road, York, said: "She was born in a speedy two hours and 18 minutes!"

Tabitha Francesca Craven

Tabitha Francesca Craven was born on May 1 weighing 7lb 11oz at York Hospital.

The proud parents are Natalie and Josh Craven, of Leeman Road, York. Natalie said: "I was induced on Thursday April 30, but my husband couldn't join me until I was ready for the labour ward. The midwives were incredible and made me feel so comfortable. My husband joined me at 5am on Friday May 1 and Tabitha made her appearance at 7.20pm. The whole experience was incredible and we're enjoying having her all to ourselves until the lockdown is lifted."

Arlo Hall

Arlo Hall arrived on May 25 at York Hospital weighing 7lb 7oz.

Parents Georgia Farren and Chris Hall, from Pickering, said: "Izzy our midwife at York Hospital was amazing during the coronavirus outbreak and was so reassuring! We really can’t thank her enough!"

Maeve Ophelia Dunmore

Maeve Ophelia photographed here with big brother George Ronald.

Maeve Ophelia Dunmore was born on May 18 at York Hospital weighing 7lb 4oz.

Parents Gema and Tom Dunmore, of Woodthorpe, York, said: "Me and Tom have both been working from home since lockdown and home schooling our son George. My pregnancy, birth and now maternity was/is very different to how I’d imagined it to be because of Covid-19. I worried a lot and things were taken out of my control, but I accepted early on that it’s just how it had to be. She’s here now and we’re loving life as a family of four. Maeve has certainly brightened up lockdown!

"George was super excited about the arrival of his baby sister, he said throughout he wanted a sister so was thrilled."

Maisie Sophia Scott

Maisie Sophia Scott was born on April 2 at York Hospital weighing 7lbs 3oz.

Parents Emily and Bobby Scott, of Poppleton, said: "Maisie couldn't wait to come into the world, appearing just 20 minutes after we arrived at the hospital. All the midwives, nurses, and doctors involved in the birth and surgery after were amazing and we thank them hugely. Maisie is now getting to know her big brother Lucas, who loves to give her cuddles and kisses."

Oscar Stanley Fulcher

Oscar Stanley Fulcher was born on May 1 in York weighing 8lb 1oz.

His parents are Natalie and Adam Fulcher, from Hemingbrough, Selby.

The photo shows Oscar at six days old wrapped in a shawl handmade by his great great grandma over 35 years ago.

Darcie Cleo Holmes

Darcie Cleo Holmes was born on March 15 at York Hospital, weighing 6lb 7oz,

Parents Ed Holmes and Liv Hoare,of Haxby, York, said: "Darcie was born in York, spent a brief time in Leeds General and is still being looked after by the wonderful NHS in York. Darcie is home now with her big brothers Charlie and Louie."

Albert Samuel Wadsworth

Albert Samuel Wadsworth was born on May 13 at York Hospital, weighing 8lbs 8oz.

Parents Eva Lane and Sam Wadsworth, of Wheldrake, York, said: "At 41 weeks my partner dropped me off at hospital to be induced. As he waited patiently in the maternity car park, my contractions began naturally! I could see him waiting outside my window and rang him to tell him it was nearly ‘go time’! I waited for the contractions to get longer and stronger and buzzed for the midwife to check me over. They soon realised that this baby wasn’t hanging around! They told me to grab my bags, ring my partner and get over to the maternity ward asap. One hour later our beautiful little boy was born."