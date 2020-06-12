A YORK bus company is rolling out a new, long-lasting sanitising treatment across its entire operational fleet, which kills Coronavirus on surfaces.

The treatment is effective for 28 days. It is environmentally-friendly, uses no alcohol or dangerous chemicals, and is scientifically proven to be highly effective against Covid-19. And First York say it is the latest addition to their already enhanced cleaning regime and safety procedures.

Buses and depots will now be treated every 28 days with this “invisible shield”, which attracts and kills organisms. This latest cleaning enhancement is in addition to the daily disinfection of all driver and customer touchpoints onboard.

This follows recent measures taken to reduce the capacity of each bus by over 75%, with clear seat markings in place to guide customers where to sit, and the launch of innovative functionality added to First’s mobile App; allowing customers to not only live track the location of their next bus, but also to see how many seats are available on it.

Marc Bichtemann, Managing Director of First York, said: “We are determined to do all we can to protect our customers and colleagues at this time. Our buses are essential for those who need to travel and we want everyone to understand that it is safe to use our buses.”

First Bus continues to encourage cashless payments, and the use of its App to purchase tickets, reducing the need for contact between customers and drivers. The UK Government has announced that in England it will be mandatory to wear face coverings from Monday, June 15.