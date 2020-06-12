FAMILIES stood on their doorsteps to help those who have suffered mentally under lockdown.

Photographer Natalie Coultas toured her home village while the sun still shone, and took pictures of her new neighbours.

She had three aims - to help those with mental health problems, to create a lockdown portrait for the families she photographed and to bring the community a bit closer together.

The project was welcomed by villagers, who helped her achieve her target of raising £250 for Mind, the mental health charity.

They also liked the family portraits of themselves.

Natalie, a professional photographer, moved to Wilberfoss in East Yorkshire from York in the months leading up to the lockdown.

Using the internet, she asked for families to contact her if they wanted to take part in the project.

More than 20 did so, all agreeing to be pictured in their family group standing on their doorsteps.

Full social distancing was observed.

She posted the pictures in an album on the village's Facebook page under the title "Getting to know the neighbourhood one doorstep at a time" and invited comments.

In particular, she hoped families would share something positive they have experienced or benefited from during lockdown.

She hoped the project would help bring the community closer together during lockdown.

Families who took part were asked to donate to the charity through a justgiving.com page Natalie set up.

The photographs were taken in the sunshine of the late May bank holiday weekend, at the end of Mental Health Awareness Week.